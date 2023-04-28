Ali Zafar reacts to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of 'Channo'

After local musician Chahat Fateh Ali Khan went viral once again for his version of Ali Zafar's famous song "Channo", the Pakistani pop star took to Twitter to share his response.
The viral video has garnered the attention of many social media users and also prompted the 42-year-old musician to respond to his song's latest rendition.
While sharing Chahat's video singing Channo, Ali Zafar took to Twitter and wrote: "YaAllah Khair."
The video starts with the London-based singer greeting Zafar and then he starts singing with a little twist in the lyrics.
Not only that, but Chahat Fateh Ali Khan also invited Ali Zafar to his house in London. "I will visit your house whenever I come to Lahore. I love you," he added.
The singer has not only covered this song but also Kaifi Khalil’s iconic track Kahani Suno 2.0 and Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem.
