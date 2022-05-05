Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir leave fans awestruck with gorgeous photos

Power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir left fans in awe after the actress shared some adorable photos on Instagram.

Marking her Eid celebrations, the stunner shared some goal-worth snaps where she could be seen posing adorably with her husband.

For the festive occasion, the duo opted for soft colours as Falak donned a white shalwar kameez attire while Sarah went for a soft gold traditional attire.

The post garnered thousands of like and comments as fans showered the gorgeous couple with love.

Take a look:







