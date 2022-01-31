Court rules Atiq-ur-Rehman is Meera's husband, actress rejects

LAHORE: Meera is legally the wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman, a sessions court declared.

Furthermore, the court had rejected the showbiz star’s appeal to deny the ruling over her marriage.

Additional Sessions Judge Mazhar Abbas had declared that the nikkahnama [marriage contract] is authentic and therefore the star is still legally married to Atiq.

However, the actress, whose real name is Irtiza Rubab, said that Atiq drafted a fake marriage contract and that they were never legally married.

"I'm not Atique-ur-Rehman's wife. He made a fake marriage contract," she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Atiq accused Meera of entering into a another marriage contract with Captain Naveed in 2013 while still being married to him.