'Panah' actor Anil Chaudhry passes away

Senior actor Anil Chaudhry died on Monday.

Funeral prayers of the later actor will be offered on Tuesday at Furqan Mosque, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Karachi.

The actor, who worked in film, TV and theater, rose to fame with his work in hit drama Panah.



He also worked in Akhri Chattan as the commander of Khwarzam Shah

He was part of Qasim Jalali and Bakhtiar Ahmed's historical works but faced financially difficult times.

In his last years, he began polishing shoes outside Arts Council, but no one helped him in his situation.