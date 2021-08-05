BTS’ Jimin reveals the moment when his feelings started seeming unreal

Hotshot Jimin recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the moment where all his success from BTS started feeling completely unreal to him.

He got candid about it all during his interview with Weverse magazine and was quoted saying, “We made those songs with a good purpose in mind, so just hearing people say they enjoyed listening to them was fulfilling. And that was our original goal. “Permission to Dance,” in particular, was the perfect message for right now, so I think I got a lot of comfort from it, too.”

“I think it was both the atmosphere and the actual content. It was comforting right from the title. Thinking about it now, the fact that it made me think, ‘Oh yeah, I might not be able to see ARMY right now, but I will soon,’ was one good point.”

“I’ve been thinking by myself about how the future’s going to be better, and being more careful, and ended up waiting longer. And meanwhile, we had a fan meeting in the middle of all that. So my thinking changed to be more positive. That was great.”

He concluded by adding, “At some point, it stopped feeling real. The reactions from fans, the cover videos they uploaded and the dance challenges they did—I’m just so thankful for that. It lit up my life.”