Fans mourn the death of Daniel Mickelson who died at 25

Fans are mourning the death of actor Daniel Mickelson who has died at the age of 25.

The death of actor, best known for his role in horror film "The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man", was announced by his sister and fashion model Meredith Mickleson on Instagram.

Sharing a childhood picture with her brother, Meredith wrote, "My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth."



She added, "There are no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life," she wrote while sharing childhood picture with her late brother."



