Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's new home

Newlywed couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are all set to move into their new home.

The Voice coaches' new adobe is built near Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Shelton and Stefani's white mansion comprises of a large front porch a balcony and an upper-floor deck. The house also has dormer windows and chimneys peek out from the roof.

In the backyard, fans can also spot a terraced garden and three patios from the photos.

The lovebirds officially tied the knot on July 3, about 1 mile from this house.