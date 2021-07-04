Beyonce celebrates Chloe Bailey's 23rd birthday

American pop icon Beyonce is known for expressing good wishes to her celebrity friends on their good occasions, including birthdays and wedding anniversaries. Recently, the 39-year-old pop titan shared a throwback picture of singer Ariana Grande on her website.



Beyonce has motherly relation with singer-actress Chloe Bailey which is why she has shared some special throwback images of her to offer her birthday wishes. Beyonce gave a shoutout to her on her 23rd birthday.

Chloe Bailey celebrates her big day on July 1.

To offer Chloe birthday wishes, Beyonce took to her Instagram Story yesterday and shared a throwback picture of herself cuddling the little Chloe Bailey. In the snaps, Beyonce can be seen lovingly carrying little Chloe Bailey in her embrace.

The picture appears to belong to the time when Chloe was performing in the 2003 film The Fighting Temptation. Chloe played Beyonce's younger version, Lilly.

This time around, Chloe Bailey seemed to skip her birthday celebrations as she was busy working. However, her friends gave her a surprise birthday party. Getting emotional, Chloe thanked her friends for the cute surprise. She said, "thank you all so much for every birthday wish and the love you sent my way. you have no idea how much it means to me. i was in the studio working and my friends and family surprised me. and then from you guys, i have felt and seen the love from everywhere. thank you all for making me feel so special. i am so grateful. love you. can’t wait for what this year brings #23 #havemercy"

Beyonce continued her association with Chloe as she, along with her sister Halle, got a contract worth $1.5 million with Beyonce’s Parkwood record label in 2015. Ever since Chloe is performing in ABC's Grown-ish and her sister Halle is currently filming Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.



Both the singers bagged four nominations last week at the BET Hip Hop Awards. They have been nominated in categories of Best Group, Album of the Year (Ungodly Hour), Her Award (“Baby Girl”) and Video of the Year (“Do It”).