Megan Fox says her children helped her ‘find a purpose’ in life

American actor Megan Fox is opening up about her children and how they helped her find a purpose in life.

During an interview with The Washington Post, the Transformers star spoke about her three sons—Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7 and Journey, 4—whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and how they helped her “escape” from the Hollywood industry.

“That kind of saved me honestly,” she said about having children.

She also revealed how she struggled with her self-confidence initially but since welcoming her first son in 2012, she has grown immensely.

“It’s fertile soil. It’s given me the ground that I needed to grow into something quite special,” she said.