TikTok star Hareem Shah confirms her marriage

The news comes only days after Hareem Shah sparked rumours of an engagement / Photo: Geo.tv

Pakistan's famous internet personality, Hareem Shah has confirmed her marriage to a Pakistan People’s Party leader on Monday.

The TikTok star confirmed the news of her marriage to Geo.tv but kept details about her husband under wraps.

Shah further said that she would soon unveil details about the wedding and her partners to her fans.

The news comes only days after she sparked rumours of an engagement with a photo of her hands showing off a diamond ring, with the caption reading, “Alhamdulilah.”

However, the post was taken down not long after she uploaded it.