Britney Spears has less control over her life than a convicted murderer: lawyer

Pop icon Britney Spears left many shocked after detailed the restrictive life was being forced to lead, through her conservatorship which disallows her from removing her IUD to stop her from having kids.



Speaking to HollywoodLife, a family lawyer has given his take about the drastic measure put in place by her father Jamie Spears who in control of her life and her finances since 2008 when she was placed under a conservatorship.

In a chat with the portal, Michael Stutman said: “Assuming that the conservator is empowered to make medical decisions for her, it sure seems like it. Which is why this is such a drastic remedy for someone.”

“A convicted murderer has more ability to control his or her bodily functions than Britney Spears. What I found most compelling, in so far as the example of just how awful, a conservatorship is, was the business about controlling her reproductive rights,” said the top New York lawyer.

“Fundamental rights. I mean, the right to determine to have children has been declared to be a fundamental right,” he said.

“A conservatorship tramples on all kinds of fundamental rights. When she said that she was being stopped from having a child, that moved me, just as a human being, not so much as a lawyer. I mean it’s not something I would have thought of all by myself. But, you know, if I had a conservatorship and the conservator, decided that I had to have a vasectomy. I mean, admittedly, that’s more permanent perhaps theoretically than an IUD, but, wow,” he went on to say.

Regarding the legality of restricting a person’s reproductive rights, Stutman said: “It made me think of an old Supreme Court case, where Oklahoma had a statute, where people who were convicted of a particular crime more than once were not only imprisoned, but also sterilized. And the Supreme Court declared that to be unconstitutional.”

“It’s really an important thing, particularly for a woman whose capacity to bear children, has a shelf life. Her opportunities are passing. And, for whatever reason, you know, the children that she had with Kevin Federline, she was deprived of the opportunity to really take those kids from start to finish, so to speak. And personally, I know how that feels,” he shared.