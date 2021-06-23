 
Entertainment

June 23, 2021

Vin Diesel says Cardi B to return in 'Fast & Furious 10'

Hollywood star Vin Diesel says American rapper Cardi B would return   in the next installment of "Fast & Furious".

The 28-year-old singer plays Leysa in the latest Fast & Furious (F9) which hits theaters on Friday.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Diesel said,"We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale." 

"She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time," he said adding that "I love Cardi ... she showed up and within a minute she's part of the family," director Justin Lin told the same outlet, saying he'd "work with her any day."

"F9," the ninth installment in the popular "Fast & Furious" saga, hits U.S. and Canadian cinemas on Thursday night. The movie is the first big-budget action spectacle being released exclusively in theaters this year.

Cinema operators hope "F9" will kick-start domestic ticket sales to help them recover from extended closures and restricted reopening with few new movies to show.


