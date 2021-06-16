Alizeh Shah amazes fans as she performs to Billie Eilish's Lost Cause: Watch

Alizeh Shah left fans awestruck as she grooved to Billie Eilish's new track 'Lost Cause' at a beach.

The 20-year-ol showbiz star thrilled fans with her sizzling beach video, showing her in happy mood.

She chose award-winner singer Billie Eilish's new single 'Lost Cause' as a background music for her video.

The charming actress - who's an active bee on social media - was mesmerising fans with her vibes in the clip. She was looking out of this world in blue top and matching pants.

Alizeh, who won hearts with her unmatched acting skills, shared the video to her Instagram page which garnered massive likes within hours.



The versatile actress keeps her admirers on their toes with her pictures and videos. In the latest post, she chose Billie Eilish's song as background music.

Billie's new music video 'Lost Cause', which was released on June 2nd, has already amassed over 45 million views on YouTube. However, the singer has found herself on the receiving end of backlash after users on Twitter.



Alizeh Shah's new video attracted praise from her fans and followers who flocked to comments section, saying she looked confident and stunning as ever.