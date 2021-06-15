Prince William and Harry's uncle reacts to report about Martin Bashir

Charles Spencer, the younger brother of Diana, on Monday reacted to a BBC report that said there was no evidence Martin Bashir was rehired by the organization to cover up the circumstances around the journalist's interview with the mother of Princes William and Harry.

Sharing the BBC report on Twitter account, Spencer wrote, "It won't end with this, I promise".

The report shared on his Twitter said "Had those involved in his hiring known all they do now he would have never been reappointed".

Diana was killed in a road accident in August 1997.



