Liam Payne wants to share rehab visit for alcohol abuse through short film

Singer Liam Payne has opened up about wanting to make a short movie about his experience of visiting a rehabilitation centre.

Speaking on Diary of a CEO podcast, the former One Direction member shared how he was impressed by Alcoholics Anonymous, a rehab for alcohol abusers, when he paid a visit to the facility with comedian Russell Brand.

He said that he was surrounded by people who shared their experiences which claims to have penned into a short comedy, hoping to bring it to life.

He added that a character is based on himself.

“There was everyone from prison guards to ex-soldiers to postmen to bin men, me and Russell," he said.

"It was the weirdest room . . . We’re in some old community church room and he’s taking the chair and doing stand-up.

"I am not going to give the script away . . . and I’ve not spoken to Russ about it yet. But I am one of the characters.

"I’m excited about the film. I showed it to one of my friends and she laughed a lot," he said.