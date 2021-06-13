Liam Payne wants to share rehab visit for alcohol abuse through short film

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer Liam Payne has opened up about wanting to make a short movie about his experience of visiting a rehabilitation centre.
Speaking on Diary of a CEO podcast, the former One Direction member shared how he was impressed by Alcoholics Anonymous, a rehab for alcohol abusers, when he paid a visit to the facility with comedian Russell Brand.
He said that he was surrounded by people who shared their experiences which claims to have penned into a short comedy, hoping to bring it to life.
He added that a character is based on himself.
“There was everyone from prison guards to ex-soldiers to postmen to bin men, me and Russell," he said.
"It was the weirdest room . . . We’re in some old community church room and he’s taking the chair and doing stand-up.
"I am not going to give the script away . . . and I’ve not spoken to Russ about it yet. But I am one of the characters.
"I’m excited about the film. I showed it to one of my friends and she laughed a lot," he said.