Kate Middleton may visit to US to meet Meghan and Harry's baby girl Lilibet Diana

Kate Middleton may visit to US soon as she is restless and very excited to see her new niece Lilibet Diana.



The Duchess of Cambridge expressed her true feelings about Meghan and Harry's newborn baby during her visit to a school with First Lady Dr Jill Biden, saying: "I can't wait to meet her [Lili]."

Responding to a question about the second child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Kate said: "I wish her all the very best," Kate said. "I can't wait to meet her because haven't yet met her. So hopefully that will be soon."

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his late mother, Princess Diana, was born one week ago at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.



Lili's birth comes almost a year and a half after the Sussexes announced that they intended to step down from their royal roles, plunging the family into crisis.



Prince William and Kate Middleton have been excited to have a glance of their new niece as the couple previously said they were "delighted" by the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter.



Kate and William, according to some royal fans and experts, would soon visit to the US to meet Harry and Meghan's daughter in person.