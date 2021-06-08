Khloe Kardashian lashes out at critic who called her an 'alien'

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responded to a critic who called her an 'alien' due to her ever-changing look.

The 36-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star hit back at the troll on Monday after being accused of getting plastic surgery.

The reality star responded as saying: “You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. I R [sic] completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine."

The KUWTK beauty also took aim at the critic’s Twitter bio as she penned: "I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked."

Khloe debuted yet another new look in a recent commercial for Nurtec, a prescription medicine used to treat migraines.

Kardashian's response comes after a Twitter user wisecracked: "Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?"

The person continued: "What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?"

Khloe Kardashian, in a separate tweet, also lashed out at fans who had claimed about her 'baby voice' on famous family show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

"I’m always down to learn and I’ll see how that incorporates into my life. Hopefully We all do our part in our own ways. I’m proud of us all for doing our best and simply trying. But these stories sayin I’m shaming peps is BS because I’m a baby at this stuff myself," Khloe Kardashian responded.





