Tue Jun 01, 2021
June 1, 2021

Lily Collins over the moon about returning to movie theaters

Tue, Jun 01, 2021

Actress Lily Collins is over the moon that she was able to return to the movie theaters for the first time in 18 months as they were closed due to the  Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of the inside of a movie theater.

“First movie theater in 18 months,” she captioned the snap but did not reveal what movie she saw.

The star was in Paris earlier this month for shooting the second season of Netflix series Emily in Paris.

Shooting is expected to continue until mid-July in various locations in Paris. 

Take a look:


