Fans fawn over baby Archie’s resemblance to Meghan Markle

Royal fans recently turned to social media and gushed over the adorable resemblance they found between Meghan Markle and baby Archie in unearthed childhood photos of the Duchess.

It all started in a Twitter post filled with side-by-side shots with a caption that read, “Archie been looking a lot like Meghan”.

Check it out below:

Shortly thereafter many fans flocked to the user’s post and commented, “And they're so worried about Archie's skin color, he's whiter than William & Charles put together". (sic)

Another pointed out, “One minute a young child looks like pop then the next minute they look like mom. Normal at such a young age. Both M& H are good looking so for young Archie it’s a win win whom ever he takes after. H & W both take after the Spencer side also”. (sic)



