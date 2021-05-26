Alizeh Shah lambastes troll criticising her post

Pakistan's versatile actress and model Alizeh Shah has shared few stunning posts which got mixed response from fans and critics.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress, who shot to fame within a very short span of time with her flawless acting skills and bubbly persona, shared a quote on Instagram Sunday, which attracted an inappropriate response from one of her followers.



She wrote: “People and pain, both leave eventually.”

One user bashed her in the comment section and questioned: ”What pain can you suffer at this age as a young actresses, be grateful.”



Responding to the troll, Alizeh wrote: “who are you to judge miss? Well nobody is perfect and I don’t live to be, but before you start pointing out fingers Make Sure Your Hands Are Clean.”

Alizeh is a new, but a remarkable addition to the showbiz industry and is ruling the television screens these days.



Last week, she shared a beach video, showing her performing to a sweet tune which captured hearts of her fans.

Alizeh Shah can be seen walking on the beech under the setting sun. The clip attracted massive applause from her fans and friends, praising for her strong character.

