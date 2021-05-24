Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted enjoying romantic outing in Miamai

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are likely to make their romance public anytime soon as they are enjoying most of time together at different locations.

The 51-year-old Hustlers star was seen with Ben Affleck, 48 during her latest appearance in Miami. The former couple's latest outing comes shortly after they reconnected in Los Angeles.

In new photos, shared by a media outlet Lopez and Affleck were spotted together in Miami. The singer has a big smile on her face while the dashing actor stands behind her.



The pair's latest outing comes shortly after they reconnected during her recent trip to Los Angeles.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly been spending most of their time together since their Montana trip.