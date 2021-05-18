close
Tue May 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 18, 2021

Damage done to relationship between Harry and Charles deemed irreparable

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 18, 2021

Rift between Harry and Charles has widened beyond imagination, said royal author

Prince Harry blasted his father Prince Charles for a traumatic childhood in his new mental health series.

Owing to this, the bond between the father and son further deteriorated.

Grant Harrold, a former butler for Charles, Harry and William believes the damage done to the relationship is irreparable.

“The damage is done,” Harrold told a UK documentary titled Charles & Harry: Father and Son Divided, according to the Sun.

“And that makes me sad because the relationship that I knew — which was a loving, caring, fun relationship — can never be like that again,” he said.

Royal author Tom Quinn also told the Channel 5 documentary that the rift between Harry and Charles has widened undoubtedly.

“I mean, I think if they are not careful it will be very difficult to bridge that divide in [the] future. I can’t see how they can do it,” he said.

