Jennifer Lopez cannot 'trust' Alex Rodriguez anymore, says source

Jennifer Lopez allegedly cut Alex Rodriguez off because 'he is acting so needy'

Jennifer Lopez cannot trust Alex Rodriguez and has cut off all contact from him ever since parting ways.



The songstress reunited with former flame Ben Affleck a few weeks ago sparking reconciliation rumours.

According to an insider cited by PEOPLE, Lopez does not want to waste time on Rodriguez.



The insider also explained why adding, “Alex is not thrilled,” about her reunion with Affleck and that it ‘hurts his ego’.

However, the singer allegedly cut him off because “he is acting so needy.”

“She tried for a long time to get her relationship with Alex to work. She feels good that she decided to break it off,” the insider went on to say.

"She just doesn’t trust him and didn’t want to waste any more time,” the source stated.