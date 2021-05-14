Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may be ‘driven apart’ with shocking revelations

A former aide who worked tirelessly alongside Princess Diana before her passing recently opened up about his fears surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s future as a couple.

The claim was brought forward by a Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell in light of the upcoming sequel to Diana: In Her Own Words.

Mr. Burrell fears Harry may become “torn and uncomfortable about his recent actions” after watching the documentary especially since Meghan Markle views the people’s princess as a “role model.”

During his interview with Closer Mr. Burrell claimed, “There’ll no doubt be more secrets unveiled and it’ll show more of an insight into who she was.”

“Around that time, she was extremely paranoid - she believed she was being bugged by the press and followed. She had me lifting up floorboards and disconnecting the phone at some points.”

“[Harry] has always hated the fact his mother was exploited - and now the same is happening on the very same platform he and Meghan are working on.”