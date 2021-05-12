Joshua Bassett responds to critics after being dubbed gay

Joshua Bassett has shared a new statement on social media addressing the internet response day-after his 'coming out video' went viral and triggered a debate on social media about his sexuality.



Joshua gushed over Harry Styles in an interview while responding to a question about the singer, saying: "I think he’s a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, but when he talks, it matters. He’s just cool. Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming too. Lots of things. This is also my coming out video, I guess."



The video went viral on social media and caught the attention of people, who weren't totally sure if he was giving himself a label.

Joshua, in his latest social media note, talked about his experiences growing up: "My entire life people have told me my sexuality,” he began his letter.

"People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance. Toxicity, hatred, and negativity say less about the subject, but say far more about those who spew it."



The star went on to say: "It's 2021. We are the generation of love & growth, it's time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same. Love who you love shamelessly. It's ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love." He concluded with a rainbow of heart emojis.

Joshua Bassett's sweet comments about Harry Styles sent tongues wagging as the fans wondered if he came out as gay. Joshua did not open a lot about his sexuality, he did hint he is queer.

