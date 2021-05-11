Alex Rodriguez's shocking reaction to Jennifer's reunion with Ben laid bare

Alex Rodriguez is having a hard time digesting the fact that Jennifer Lopez has moved on

Alex Rodriguez is struggling to come to terms with his former fiancee's recent vacation with Ben Affleck.



The former MLB player is having a hard time digesting the fact that Lopez has moved on.

A source told E!News, "A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on. He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."



Rodriguez and Lopez called off their engagement just a month ago. He is "saddened" about J.Lo's reunion with the Justice League actor, so much so that he's reached out to her to let her know "he's upset."

The insider added, "She's not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done."

Meanwhile, Affleck was photographed being picked up and dropped off at the J.Lo Beauty founder's home in Los Angeles.

A second insider said, "She wants to give it a shot with Ben. They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right and they were in different places until now."

"She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead," the insider explained to E! News. "They are very comfortable together and it's easy. She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy."