Mon May 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 11, 2021

Tom Cruise gives back his three Golden Globe awards in protest again HFPA

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 11, 2021

Dashing actor  Tom Cruise has given back his three Golden Globe trophies as he becomes the latest A-list star to protest against HFPA's lack of diversity comment.

The 'Mission Impossible' star Tom returned his awards to the HFPA  amid reports that NBC will not air the 2022 ceremony of the annual awards show. 

The Golden Globes came under scrutiny this year in regards to the lack of inclusion and representation across their HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) members.

The 58-year-old superstar previously won two for best actor (Jerry Maguire and Born on the Fourth of July) and one for best supporting actor for Magnolia. 

Tom Cruise joined Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson as they  called for the industry to 'step back' from the Globes until substantial reforms were in place. Amazon, Netflix, and WarnerMedia have all announced boycotts of the HFPA. 

