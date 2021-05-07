It' s not like being a celebrity: Prince Harry didn't inform Meghan Markle about royal life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Meghan Markle's difficulty in living a royal life is said to have come up because of Prince Harry's failure to explain it to her.
According to royal author Ingrid and Seward, being a celebrity versus being a royal are miles apart and that the Duke of Sussex should have explained what Meghan could expect from her life as a royal.
Speaking to Page Six, she said that Prince Harry "didn’t explain to her the ordinary things about being royal.
"That it’s not about you, it’s about the monarchy — it’s not like being a celebrity."
Meghan had admitted that in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she was not aware of the royal lifestyle.
"I would say I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the Royal Family."
When asked by Oprah if she did any research beforehand she said: "No. I didn’t feel any need to, because everything I needed to know [Prince Harry] was sharing with me.
Everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me."
She later added: "I didn’t fully understand what the job was: What does it mean to be a working royal?
