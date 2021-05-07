It' s not like being a celebrity: Prince Harry didn't inform Meghan Markle about royal life

Meghan Markle's difficulty in living a royal life is said to have come up because of Prince Harry's failure to explain it to her.

According to royal author Ingrid and Seward, being a celebrity versus being a royal are miles apart and that the Duke of Sussex should have explained what Meghan could expect from her life as a royal.

Speaking to Page Six, she said that Prince Harry "didn’t explain to her the ordinary things about being royal.

"That it’s not about you, it’s about the monarchy — it’s not like being a celebrity."

Meghan had admitted that in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she was not aware of the royal lifestyle.

"I would say I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the Royal Family."

When asked by Oprah if she did any research beforehand she said: "No. I didn’t feel any need to, because everything I needed to know [Prince Harry] was sharing with me.

Everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me."

She later added: "I didn’t fully understand what the job was: What does it mean to be a working royal?

"No. I didn’t feel any need to, because everything I needed to know [Prince Harry] was sharing with me.

Everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me."

She later added: "I didn’t fu'lly understand what the job was: What does it mean to be a working royal?