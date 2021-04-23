Kourtney Kardashian attends Machine Gun Kelly’s birthday bash with beau Travis Barker

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian attended the birthday party of friend Machine Gun Kelly with her boyfriend Travis Barker.



Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his 31st birthday with his ladylove Megan Fox and others friends.

The Bad Things singer took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations with friends and ladylove Megan Fox.

In one of the pictures shared by Machine Gun Kelly, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her beau are seen posing with the birthday boy and his girlfriend.

The singer shared the pictures with caption “i’ll grow up next summer...SINcerely, birthday boy.”

Meanwhile, Megan Fox also posted a loved-up photo with MGK with a sweet birthday note.

She wrote “Happy Birthday blonde angel baby.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.