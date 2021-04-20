Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'getting along' amid divorce proceedings

Divorce proceedings can get really messy but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly keeping things smooth during their split.

A source told People that the Skims founder and the rapper, who ended their seven-year marriage, are keeping true to their commitments and are not making their divorce proceedings messy.

The former couple, who share four kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, who turns 2 next month, are looking to make their split as amicable as possible.

"Kim and Kanye are getting along," the source said.

"They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids."

"Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm. She thinks Kanye is a good dad. She wants him to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants."

"For every week that goes by since she filed for divorce, Kim seems happier," the source said.

"She knows that filing for divorce was the right decision. The kids are doing as good as she could hope."