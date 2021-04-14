Why Prince Harry, Prince William 'keen to spend time together'

Prince Harry and Prince William will be interacting on Saturday's funeral of Prince Philip who had passed away last Friday at 99.

Their face-to-face interaction will be their first after the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle levied explosive claims against the royal family in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, which caused friction within the Firm.

However a royal source told The Telegraph that the brothers will be "keen" to spend some time together as they will be looking to put their feud aside for the late Duke of Edinburgh.

"They know it is not about them on Saturday – it is about honouring their grandfather's memory and supporting their grandmother," the source said.

"I would be extremely surprised if that wasn't front and centre of both their minds.

"They will be keen to spend time together as a family, in the same time zone for once."