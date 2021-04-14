Justin Bieber reveals untold story about her relationship with wife Haley Bieber

Justin Bieber reveled he and his sweet wife Hailey had trust issues during first year of their marriage.

The Canadian pop star struggled through his first year of marriage to model Hailey Bieber because he couldn't let go of his trust issues.

The Yummy singer tied the knot with the supermodel in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after they became engaged while on vacation.



Life as newlyweds didn't go quite as smoothly as they had hoped: "The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot going back to the trauma. There was just a lack of trust."

Justin confessed in the May 2021 issue of GQ magazine. "There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"

Justin Bieber credited Hailey's unwavering support and his faith in God with helping to pull the couple through the rough time, and now, they are strengthening their bond before "eventually" having children.