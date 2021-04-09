Meghan Markle ready for another battle as she 'doesn't like to lose'

Meghan Markle, who has been on proactive mode since she and her husband Prince Harry moved to US after quitting royal job, will reportedly fight back against her critics.

Angela Levin - a royal biographer - shared her knowledge about the Duchess of Sussex, saying: "It’s too early to say Meghan won’t respond to Piers Morgan's explosive Tucker Carlson interview in which he disputed 17 of her claims."



The award-winning journalist and top palace insider predicted that the former 'Suits' star won't stay silent much longer after Morgan's blistering attacks, insisting that Prince Harry's sweetheart 'doesn't like to lose' and will "fight back".

She was reported to have said: "I think it is a bit like a verbal boxing match."



Piers Morgan is persistently making scathing comments about the Duchess of Sussex as he doesn’t believe much of what Meghan said.



According to Angela: "They have one thing in common and that is neither of them likes to lose out. So they carry on punching away."

She went on to say: "I imagine that the lawyers are working out if there is a sentence or a verb or something that Piers said that they could jump on."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have so far remained silent following Piers Morgan's claims and allegations against them.