Thu Apr 08, 2021
Entertainment

April 8, 2021

'Khudkash Mohabbat' : Fawad Alam says delighted to announce acting debut

Thu, Apr 08, 2021

Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam on Thursday announced his debut as an actor by sharing the trailer for his upcoming web series titled  "Khudkash Mohabbat".

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer shared the trailer and wrote, "Conspicuously delighted to announce my debut as an actor in the upcoming Urdu flix web series “Khudkash Muhabbat”.

He added,  "I hope you guys like me in the acting ground as much as you did in the cricket ground! Your prayers, love and support matter the most." 

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also  shared the trailer on Twitter and praised Fawad for his performance.

"All the best fadi bohot upper jao ge babu," the wicket-keeper batsman wrote on Twitter.

