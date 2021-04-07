BTS address thoughts over new 'HYBE Labels' building

South Korean boy band BTS recently got candid about their experiences shifting to the new HYBE building and the practice rooms it offers.

Suga, J-Hope and V got candid about the entire experience during a V Live broadcast and were saying, “The spaces are comfortable. Right. Incredible.”

Suga explained, “We have resting areas of our own. It’s really comfortable. I see a lot of questions about the new building. We are using the biggest practice room exclusively.”

Right outside their practice rooms is a gigantic waiting room, bigger than an entire broadcast room and J-Hope admits “It has a really good system.”