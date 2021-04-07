Emily VanCamp returns with tougher Agent 13 role in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Canadian actress Emily VanCamp has returned to performing her role in the American television miniseries - the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series goes on air on Disney+ every Friday.



Emily has reprised her role as Sharon Carter aka Agent 13. The actress has played the same role in former Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero films Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016).

As the MCU changed a bit in the new environments, so did her role as well. In her previous role, the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent was seen helping Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans in Captain America: Civil War.

Emily VanCamp has shed some light on her role during her interview with Variety published on April 5, 2021.

“There’s quite a bit more edge to Sharon than we’ve ever seen,” she pointed out. “She’s not that wide-eyed young agent anymore. She’s a little rough around the edges.”

“Do we find out exactly what she’s had to do in order to be where she is now and survive? No. But we get a sense that it hasn’t always been easy, and that the sacrifices she’s made weren’t always worth it in her mind.”

Emily VanCamp will feature the miniseries alongside Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson aka The Falcon), Daniel Brühl (Zemo), and Wyatt Russell (John Walker).