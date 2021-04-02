close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 2, 2021

BTS’s Jimin shocks fans with epic voice change via Helium experiment in ‘Bangtan Bomb’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 02, 2021
BTS’s Jimin shocks fans with epic voice change via Helium experiment in ‘Bangtan Bomb’

BTS’s Jimin leaves fans in fits over his rapping skills during helium balloon experiment on Bangtan Bomb.

A video clip of the moment was posted to Bangtan TV’s official YouTube page and features the boys setting up some décor for BTS Bomb.

After deciding to take a break from his ballooning duties, Jimin picks up a helium balloon and, a second later, debuts a killer new rapping voice that leaves his fellow band mates in fits.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment