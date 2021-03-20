BTS claim double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite’ in the US

The boys from BTS have finally managed to achieve their first ever double-platinum certification with Dynamite in the US and ARMYs are in a frenzy.



The news was brought forward by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and it awarded the boys three certificates, simultaneously, namely gold, platinum, and double platinum.



According to the rules, a song is considered gold certified after it moves over 500,00 equivalent units to platinum or 1 million units to double platinum.

