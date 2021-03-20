close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 20, 2021

BTS claim double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite’ in the US

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 20, 2021
BTS claim double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite’ in the US

The boys from BTS have finally managed to achieve their first ever double-platinum certification with Dynamite in the US and ARMYs are in a frenzy.

The news was brought forward by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and it awarded the boys three certificates, simultaneously, namely gold, platinum, and double platinum.

According to the rules, a song is considered gold certified after it moves over 500,00 equivalent units to platinum or 1 million units to double platinum.

Latest News

More From Entertainment