Prince Harry, William to 'never share the same closeness' as before, predicts expert

Things have turned bitter between Prince Harry and William after Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Prince Harry and Prince William's bond has severed to an extent where it's almost irreparable.



The fallout between the two have gone so far that it is feared they will never share the same closeness as before.

Shedding light on the William and Harry's equation, royal expert Angela Levin told Us Weekly, “I don’t think they could ever have the same closeness that they had before," noting that Harry and William's relationship could heal when the former returns to the UK for Princess Diana's memorial ceremony.



“Prince Harry told me that William was the only person he could really trust and the only person he could say anything to because of their unique experience of losing a mother,” Levin, who interviewed Harry extensively for her 2018 book Harry: A Biography of a Prince, said.

“They have a lot in common, although they’re very different personalities. But I think it’s gone too far," she added.

Earlier in January, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed Harry and William reconnected with each other over a phone call.

However, things turned bitter again with Harry and Meghan throwing the royal family under the bus in their sit-down with Oprah.