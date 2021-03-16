British TV presenter trashes Meghan Markle for not being 'good enough' for monarchy

Trisha Goddard said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a disgrace to the monarchy

British TV presenter Trisha Goddard slammed 'American princess' Meghan Markle for not being good enough for the royal family.



Speaking to ITV documentary The Week That Shook The Royals, Goddard said Prince Harry and Meghan have been a disgrace to the monarchy bringing it tremendous shame.

"In some respects, you can say what Harry has done is damage his grandmother's institution of monarchy and damaged the view of Britain abroad," she said.



Goddard added, "This is not just racism but snobbishness because the Americans think they had their princess who went oversees and married a prince in that fairytale thing and she wasn't good enough for them."

"The Queen seems to still be, of all of them, to have come out better than all of them as its that grandmother thing and plus the statement came from her," she continued.

"Granny was the one who was doing all the mending. The rest of the Royal Family are like, why are they all so silent? Why is his dad so quiet?" Goddard further asked.