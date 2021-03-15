Beyonce pays heartwarming tribute to daughter Blue Ivy after Grammy win

'I am so proud of you and I am so honored to be your mommy,' Beyonce told Blue Ivy

Beyonce has become the most decorated female artist to be awarded with the most number of Grammy awards.



The songstress has gone down in history to bag the most number of wins after taking home the best R&B performance award for her single Black Parade.

Beyonce had already bagged the honour for the best music video, and shared both best rap song and best rap performance with Megan Thee Stallion.

While accepting her award, Queen Bey teared up saying, "I am so honored. I am so excited."

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times and it’s been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful black kings and queens that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.

“This is so overwhelming,” she added. “I’ve been working my whole life since 9 years old and I can’t believe this happened. This is such a magical night.

“I know my daughter is watching,” she said of Blue Ivy, who won an award earlier in the night.

“Congratulations,” Beyonce said to her daughter. “I am so proud of you and I am so honored to be your mommy. All of your mommies. Y’all are my babies and I am so proud of y’all.”