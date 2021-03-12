Prince Charles thinks Harry and Meghan shouldn't have gone public with their accusations

Prince Charles does not agree with Harry trashing his whole family in public

Prince Charles is disappointed with Prince Harry for bashing the royal family out in the open.



The heir apparent of the British throne thinks his son's issues could have been dealt with in private.

“Charles does not agree with Harry trashing his whole family in public,” a source told Us Weekly. “Charles thinks these matters could have easily been addressed in private.”



The source went on to reveal both Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, “feel that this is the first of many interviews coming in the future that will bash the crown and the Royals way of life."

Meghan and Harry made a series of shocking revelations during their sit-down with Oprah.

Harry went as far as to reveal how his father stopped taking his calls when he shared he wanted to quit the royal family with him.

“I feel really let down, because [Charles has] been through something similar,” Harry explained. “He knows what pain feels like, and [my son] Archie’s his grandson. I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship," the Duke said.