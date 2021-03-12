Prince Harry and William on talking terms again after Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry said he loves Prince William to bits and has a lot of compassion for him

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey have prompted the Duke to talk to his brother, Prince William again.



The two brothers are looking for a chance to sit down and have an in-depth conversation with each other.

A source in the UK told Page Six, “They have opened communication channels."



However, it is uncertain as to the how much Harry and William talk, but they are most definitely on speaking terms.

Meanwhile on Thursday during a visit in East London, William revealed he has not had the chance to talk to Harry, .

“No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do,” he said.

During his part of the interview, Harry said he loves William to bits and has a lot of compassion for him.

“As I said before, I love William to bits,” he said. “We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.”