‘Meghan Markle ghosted me’, says Piers Morgan in unearthed video

Britain's controversial media personality Piers Morgan has taken over headlines following his resignation as host of Good Morning Britain after he was blasted for ciriticizing of criticism he received for attacking Meghan Markle.

An unearthed video of the TV show host has gone viral where he claims the Duchess of Sussex had ghosted him after they met the same night she met Prince Harry for the first time.

The resurfaced footage shows Morgan revealing how he and the Suits actor had started following each other in 2015 on social media and met the following year at a pub when she was in London.

The infamous broadcaster walked away from the sets of Good Morning Britain and quit his gig after his cohost Alex Beresford said Meghan had been "entitled to cut you off if she wants to."

"I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle — you've made that so clear a number of times on this program,” Beresford said.

"I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one, and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her,” said the weather presenter of the show.