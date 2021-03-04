Meghan Markle slammed for abusing royal privileges ‘without being a royal’

A broadcaster and royal expert has set the record straight regarding Meghan Markle’s intentions with royal links and her desire to become a “royal without the duties.”



This claim was made by John Humphrys. He wrote in The Express that Meghan was ‘misled’ over what was expected of royal wives when she initially entered the institution.

As a result, the self-proclaimed “ardent republican" feels “As with everything else we’ve done without over the last few months, the question arises – do we actually need this service or can we do with less or even none at all?”

“Inheritors of ludicrous titles they do nothing to justify and expecting a deference they have done nothing to earn. ‘Cull them!’ seems to be the cry of the knitters at the base of the guillotine.”

He even glanced over Meghan’s intentions within the piece and claimed, "At least initially, it was supposed that in marrying him and joining the Royal Family, Meghan Markle fancied a bit of hand-shaking too.”

“Why else would she join since that is what they ‘do’? Maybe she was misinformed. It would now appear that she thought she could become a duchess and an HRH without having to put on the white gloves. It wasn’t so much that Meghan married into the Royal Family as that Harry married into the family of Hollywood celebrity.”