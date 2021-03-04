Kendall Jenner looks elegant as she steps out with friends in Beverly Hills

Kendall Jenner delighted fans during her latest outing with friends in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, looking gorgeous in stylish outfit.

The 25-year-old model cut a stylish figure during her appearance with friends at brunch Nate n Als in the town.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty sported a oatmeal-hued sweater along with a pair of light khakis with a high-rise to accentuate the star's slender waist. She also donned a pea-colored leather jacket on top.

The supermodel also wore a face mask to protect herself and others from the coronavirus.

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker, who made their romance Instagram official on Valentine's Day, are reportedly thinking to get more serious about their relationship after months of dating.