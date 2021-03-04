close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 4, 2021

Kendall Jenner looks elegant as she steps out with friends in Beverly Hills

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 04, 2021

Kendall Jenner delighted fans during her latest outing with friends in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, looking  gorgeous in stylish outfit.

 The 25-year-old model  cut a stylish figure during her appearance with friends at brunch Nate n Als in the town.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty  sported a oatmeal-hued sweater along with a pair of light khakis with a high-rise to accentuate the star's slender waist. She also donned a pea-colored leather jacket on top.

The supermodel also wore a face mask to protect herself  and others from the coronavirus.

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker are reportedly thinking to get more serious about their relationship, after months of dating.

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker, who made their romance Instagram official on Valentine's Day, are reportedly thinking to get more serious about their relationship after months of dating.

Latest News

More From Entertainment