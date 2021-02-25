Olivia Wilde trying to remain cordial with ex Jason Sudeikis for sake of kids

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis reportedly making mends for the sake of their children

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are trying to remain cordial with each other after calling off their engagement of seven years.



Olvia, who is dating British actor Harry Styles, after meeting him on the set of her film Don’t Worry Darling, broke up with Jason for not being able to be on the same page as him.

According to the latest intel, the director is trying to rework her relation with her former beau.

The reasons are not yet known but the decision came for being able to co-parent their two children— son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4, peacefully.

The former couple is reportedly making mends for the sake of their children while also trying to find happiness for themselves by going about their own ways.