Sources advise royal family ‘hide behind the sofa’ at Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Sources claim Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have no choice but to hide behind a sofa after Oprah interview goes live.



The source told The Sunday Times, "Time to hide behind the sofa at the palace. Oprah is skilled at getting people to talk about their feelings and bound to take them down a path they’ll almost certainly regret."

"There will be an element of reliving Megxit and airing their grievances. No one benefits from that, but Oprah will get it out of them whether they like it or not."