BLACKPINK’s Rosé answers burning questions around her YouTube channel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BLACKPINK’s Rosé left Blinks in a frenzy the moment she answered the burning questions surrounding her very own YouTube channel.
The singer got candid over it all during a special Naver V Live broadcast and admitted she may choose to go down that route after debuting solo.
At the time Rosé claimed, “I have a feeling that after my solo release, I’ll probably create one then. So I think you guys can safely look forward to it a lot.”
Before concluding she even got cheeky with her fans and added, “That was a really refreshingly straightforward spoiler just now, right? How was it, everyone? It was a refreshingly clear spoiler, wasn’t it? It was pretty good, right?”