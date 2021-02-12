close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 12, 2021

Hira Mani calls out trolls for dragging Naseebo Lal over PSL 6 anthem

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 12, 2021

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has called out trolls for dragging Naseebo Lal as the latter received flak for  the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 anthem.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of the Punjabi singer along with a lengthy caption, thrashing critics for hating on the song.

She complimented Naseebo's singing talent and in turn said that she should singer future PSL anthems too.

"What is interesting that Naseebo has been a singing legend in the 1980s; a time when even the internet didn’t exist. Even today she impressed with her voice, never has a PSL anthem gained as much traction as this anthem did," she said.

"No one can sing like Naseebo, not even in their dreams I can bet. You are the queen of PSL and it is my request that you sing more PSL anthems moving forward. We are proud of you."

Take a look:



